From safavieh
Safavieh Bella Splash 2 x 9 Wool Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Runner in Off-White | BEL117A-29
Advertisement
The Bella Collection of fine global inspired area rugs pays tribute to weaving traditions the world over. Fabulous motifs influenced by ancient tribal patterns, Renaissance damasks, pop art and lush florals decorate the plush, hand-tufted wool pile of these sublime floor coverings. An enriching accent for any posh room decor. Safavieh Bella Splash 2 x 9 Wool Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Runner in Off-White | BEL117A-29