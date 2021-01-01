From safavieh
5'x5' Bella Rug Dark Gray/Ivory Square - Safavieh
The Bella Collection of fine global inspired area rugs pays tribute to weaving traditions the world over. Fabulous motifs influenced by ancient geometric patterns, Renaissance damasks, pop art and lush florals decorate the plush, hand tufted wool pile of these sublime floor coverings. An enriching accent for any posh room decor. The Chic Modern designs will quickly be the attention grabbing piece for your room Size: 5'X5'. Color: Dark Gray/Ivory. Pattern: Shapes.