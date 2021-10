With a classic medallion design, this rug is perfect for the modern home looking to add some intricate designs without overwhelming a small space. The color combination on this rug is easy to combine with a variety of different palettes. There are endless possibilities of where this piece can be placed in your home or even in an office. Handmade in India, this piece has been made with intricate craftsmanship from hardworking hands to your home. Color: Red.