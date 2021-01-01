Bella 22.4" W x 66.5" H x 7.5" D Over-the-Toilet Storage

This over-the-toilet storage cabinet is a stylish and practical way to clear up the clutter in your bathroom or guest bath. It's made from engineered wood with a crisp white finish, and designed to fit most standard-sized toilets. The sleek, ladder-style frame has an open look that widens at bottom for the perfect amount of coastal farmhouse charm in your space. It also comes with four tiers of shelf space that are ideal for tucking away bottles, wash cloths, and even a small succulent for a little bit of green. This cabinet measures 66.5" tall by 22.5" wide, making it an ideal piece for smaller spaces.