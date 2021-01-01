From safavieh
Safavieh Bella Collection BEL352A Handmade Premium Wool Area Rug, 8' x 10', Multi
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with plush, premium, 100-percent hand-spun wool and accented with soft viscose. This contemporary rug will give your room a modern accent This rug measures 8' x 10' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the higest quality and unmatched style