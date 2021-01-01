From safavieh
Safavieh Bella Collection BEL151E Handmade Dotted Border Premium Wool Runner, 2'3" x 7' , Black / Ivory
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years Each rug is handmade with plush, premium, 100-percent hand-spun wool and accented with soft viscose This contemporary rug will give your room a modern accent This rug measures 2'3" x 7' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.25 inches