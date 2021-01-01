Uolfin Gold Bell Pendant Light 3-Light Modern Brass Gold Bell Foyer Semi-Flush Mount with Clear Glass Shade

This Modern 3-Light Cottage Bell Pendant Light Fixture by Uolfin showcasing elegant mid-century bell shape without losing the chic modern gold appeal, will be your best choice for the transitional decoration in your sweet house. Using 3 Max 40-Watt E12/candelabra base bulbs (not included) inside the bell lamp shade made of clear glass, this Uolfin modern ceiling light will definitely offer nice ambient illumination and warm atmosphere to your cloakroom, foyer/entryway, laundry, kitchen island, living room, bedroom, and more. Comes with a medium size, this gold pendant lighting fixture can be space-saving and displayed in array.