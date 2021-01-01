Bell Chime Trellis Garden Stake

Add an element of Zen to your outdoor décor with our vintage-inspired Bell Trellis Garden Stake that lends old-world ambience with its simple scrollwork and bell design. This charming trellis proves that wind chimes don't always have to hang from a tree or post. Painted with a lovely antiqued-bronze finish, this garden stake features three large chimes that will delight your eyes as well as your ears. At the top, seven more tiny chimes, hung in miniature hearts, add their own tinkling soprano song whenever the breeze catches them. A beautiful addition anywhere in the garden, this chime stake is also the perfect host to climbing vines or flowers.