Bell Ceiling Light by Axolight - Color: Blue - Finish: White - (UPBEL180E26BLXX)

The Bell Ceiling Light from AXO Light resounds with chic Renaissance flair. Its sleek ribbed structure shape harmonizes with the modern and contemporary design while paying homage to the refined proportions of church bells, umbrellas and Brunelleschi's Dome. A jersey fabric bottom diffuser is covered with strips of a flame-resistant ponge fabric shade to provide direct illumination without being harsh on the eyes. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Color: Blue. Finish: White Finish