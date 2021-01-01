Belkin Home/Office Surge Protector - surge protector

The Belkin 6-Outlet Surge Protector protects your electronic devices from surges and spikes. It is ideal for workstations, printers, broadband modems, home theater systems, and everyday household electronics. This power surge protector features a slender, sleek design.With a maximum spike amperage of 48,000 amps, the Belkin 6-Outlet Surge Protector prevents power spikes or storms from damaging your valuable devices. Intelligent circuitry with built-in voltage sensing detects and responds to your device's power needs, while safety features ensure that your devices are protected. Simply plug the surge protector into any AC wall outlet and connect your device to keep it safe from surges, lightning strikes, and AC contamination.This surge protector's essential power filtration is up to 43 dB, reducing electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI), blocking unwanted line noise, and ensuring better performance of your protected equipment. It also helps prevent equipment lockup.