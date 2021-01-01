Amazonia Belize 4-Piece Synthetic Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Light Grey Cushions

Amazonia Belize 4-Piece Conversation Set with Light Grey Cushions is the perfect match for every patio and will give your backyard the class and elegance for outdoor dining. This collection combines luxury, beauty, comfort, and an affordable price. This 4-Piece seating set seats up to 4 people and includes 2 arm chairs, 1 sofa, and a rectangular coffee table. The set is made of Petan, our eco-friendly solution to synthetic rattan wicker, which is weather resistant and has a natural color and feel and solid "Eucalyptus Grandis" wood which is certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council). The set includes light grey cushions filled with poly foam and covers made of polyester that are removable for washing. Multicolored striped throw pillows are included.