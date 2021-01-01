Chicology Belgian Flax Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Polyester Roman Shades 34 in. W x 64 in. L, Belgian Flax (Privacy & Light Filtering)

At Chicology, we believe that style does not have to come at a heavy price. Our Roman Shades are a light filtering cordless window treatments with a durable design. Our essential fabrics allow you the freedom to choose a unique and budget friendly product to upgrade your interior. A versatile product perfect for: KITCHEN: Enjoy a meal with great company without the glaring sun rays. Create an inviting environment by adding these blinds as kitchen curtains or kitchen door blinds. BEDROOM: Our light filtering shades are ideal as bedroom window coverings for rooms where you want privacy while bringing light to your interior. LIVING ROOM: Prevent harsh sun rays and TV glares with our cordless fabric blinds. The cascade function allows you to open the shades to allow more natural light as desired. DOORS WITH WINDOWS: Add a door window covering inside your home for privacy. A minimum depth of 1" is needed for inside mount or 1 ¾" for a flush inside mount. There is no deduction; this product is true to size. Color: Belgian Flax (Privacy & Light Filtering).