A fresh, modern take on traditional ceiling fan design, the Belfield is the finishing touch for farmhouse style and rooms with rustic decor. Small rooms like bedrooms, kid’s bedrooms, and home offices get the cooling and light they need with this ceiling fan with LED light. For rooms that already have recessed lighting, install the fan with the light cap. The ceiling fan pull chain makes it easy to control the fan speed and light. Hunter Belfield 48-in Fresh White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | 50246