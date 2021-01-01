From yosemite home decor
Yosemite Home Decor Belen 2-Light Dark Brown Flush Mount with White Marble Glass Shade
The JK101-11DB Belen flushmount is a gorgeous piece highlighted with an elegant Dark Brown finish that coordinates wonderfully with its White Marble glass. This fixture's two medium-based, 60-Watt incandescent lights make it perfect for ambient lighting in medium-sized rooms. Located in Fresno, California, Yosemite Home Decor is a premier leader in Lighting and other unique home products.