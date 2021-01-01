From darby home co
Belding 5 Piece Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set
Belding 5 Piece Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set With One Weston Dining Table And Four Faux Leather Upholstery Seat Kitchen Chairs Finished In A Rich Black and Cherry Color. Matching Black And Cherry Finish Hardwood Table And Chairs Set Having Basic Beveled Table Edge On Trim. Traditional Rectangle Table Having Four Legs. Recessed Details On Small Kitchen Table And Kitchen Dining Chair Legs For Additional Support And Attraction. Beveled Carving On Legs Of Coordinating Table And Chairs. Table Which Has 18 In Self Storage Extension Leaf In Dining Room Centre Well Suited For Casual Or Formal Atmosphere.