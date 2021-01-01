Beldane 18 Vintage Industrial Swing Arm Wall Lamp - Plug In/Wall Mount + Cord Covers, Warm Brass Finish, 2-Pack

Rosdorf Park's Beldane adjustable swing arm lamp is a beautiful lighting option that will enhance your home or commercial application. Versatile and stylish, it suits a wide range of decor such as mid century modern, contemporary, industrial, urban, retro, transitional, traditional and vintage. Beldane offers flexibility, as it can be hardwired or plugged in with the included cord. Combining style and function with an adjustable arm and head, Beldane is ideal for hobbies and crafts such as reading, knitting, art and beading or as a convenient vanity light in your bathroom. Two (2) lamps are included. Bring it home with you today! Unlike our competitors, this warm brass lamp is ETL approved for your safety. At Rosdorf Park, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service! That's why we provide a 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized seller. We confidently stand behind our quality products but understand issues may occur once in a while, such as damage in transit or defects. Rest assured, we will resolve these issues. Please contact us message or email so we can assist you on any necessary replacements or refunds.