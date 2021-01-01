Jacuzzi BEL7242 WCL 4CH 72" x 42" Bellavista Drop In Luxury Whirlpool Bathtub with 10 Jets, Luxury Controls, Chromatherapy, Heater, Center Drain and Left Pump Bellavista™ Collection:To the Spanish and Italians, the word “bellavista" means beautiful view. To Jacuzzi®, Bellavista™ means a luxury tub that's gorgeous from any perspective. The Bellavista™ is offered in your choice of three colors (white, black, and oyster) and features a contoured backrest, and slip-resistant bottom. The unique sculpting of the interior and exterior edges highlight the Bellavista's traditional design and unparalleled comfort.Contoured Backrest - Form-fitting backrest is designed to be more comfortable to lean back againstLuxury Whirlpool:At its most basic form, the three things needed to create a whirlpool experience are water (moved through a pump), air (mixed with the water), and jets (TargetPro™ and AccuPro™). Jacuzzi's® Comfort Whirlpool models do just this. A single speed motor and patented fixed airflow system push mixed water through 5-8 jets. Luxury models take things even further by swapping out the single-speed motor for a multi-speed motor and upgrading the airflow systems to electronically operated and patented Silent Air® Induction technologies. Luxury Models tend to have double (in some cases, triple) the jets of Comfort models, enhanced user controls, and a number of optional high-tech upgrades including Whisper technology, Illumatherapy lighting, and LCD user controls. When Shopping Jacuzzi® Whirlpools it is important to understand what you are looking for. For some, it is a basic model that offers invigorating bathes at an excellent price-point. For others, it is a statement-making bathroom centerpiece. Whichever it may be, we have got you covered with Jacuzzi's® full line of industry-leading Whirlpool tubs. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Luxury Whirlpool.Powerful Multi-Speed Motor - High/Low speeds are electronically operated from the Jacuzzi® user controls.Silent Air® Induction - Jacuzzi's® patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Electronic Airflow Adjustability - Air induction levels are adjusted electronically from the Jacuzzi® user controls.RapidHeat™ Inline heater - Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during bathes.Wave Mode - Cycles the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.Whirlpool Jets:4 TargetPro™ Jets - Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TargetPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.2 AccuPro™ Jets - An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.4 Rotating Neck Jets - Specifically designed to massage the neck, these jets rotate in a clockwise, circular motion and are placed higher within the bathing well to target neck muscles. Engineered to release tension, they are neither too powerful, nor too gentle.Controls:Luxury Controls - Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and highFor same tub, but with LCD controls, order: BEL7242 WCL 5CHLighting:Chromatherapy - LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's® Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tubFor this same tub, but with Illumatherapy, order: BEL7242 WCL 4IHSound Dampening:NoneFor this same tub, but with Whisper Technology, order: BEL7242 WCL 4CWEquipment Placement:Left - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the leftFor same tub, but with Right equipment placement order: BEL7242 WCR 4CHDrain Placement:Center - Drain is placed in the center of the tubThe Bellavista™ collection of tubs are only available with center placed drainsStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made ex