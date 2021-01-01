Give your bathroom the finishing touch with this framed wall mirror sized to fit above a standard bathroom sink. The mirror features a curved 1-3/4 in. wide silver frame that works across a variety of decor styles from modern to traditional. The finish is a warm silver with black highlights, giving it a silver to pewter appearance. This mirror is handmade in a small custom art and frame shop in the American heartland - you can be proud to display it in your home. Amanti Art Bel Volto Silver Frame Collection 23-in W x 23-in H Pewter Silver Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4404649