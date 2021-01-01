Bel Aire Walnut Paramount Executive Desk

Part of Bel Aire Collection from SlighCrafted from Walnut and Select HardwoodsWalnut FinishClassic Contemporary DesignsAuthentic Gold LeafThree Full Extension Drawers Left SideDrop Front Keyboard Drawer in CenterThree Full Extension Drawers on Right SideSliding Pull-Out Writing Shelf and Pencil Tray in Top DrawerBottom Drawer Left and Right Is Locking File DrawerCord Management.Functional as it is stylish the executive desk features three full extension drawers on each side. Both bottom file drawers lock and accomodate legal and letter size files. The center drawer has a drop-front keyboard drawer with an ergonomic palm rest and storage compartments. The top right hand facing drawer has a sliding pull-out writing shelf and a divided pencil tray while the middle right hand facing drawer features removable dividers. Gold leaf accents and a half shelf at the bottom base rail complete the look.