The graceful elegance of timeless design is beautifully merged between British flair and Victorian delicacy within this faucet's white porcelain levers. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The bel-air 8-in widespread bathroom faucet with brass pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished chrome finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Varnish your bathroom with this state-of-the-art fixture. A matching finish drain is also included. Kingston Brass Bel-Air Polished Chrome 2-handle Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | WLKS1161BPL