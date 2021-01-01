From kitty mansions

Kitty Mansions Bel Air 73-in x 22-in Faux Fur Cat in Brown | BEL AIR MOCHA

$125.37
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

This cat tree is a huge estate that stands just over 6 feet tall. Both bedrooms have two entrances and the master bedroom even has a window. Stairs lead to another bedroom. Features 3 watch towers. Scratching posts give your cat a place to scratch, sharpen their claws, and exercise. Trees with more than 1 level fulfill your cat's instinct to climb. Perfect for 2 or more cats. Kitty Mansions Bel Air 73-in x 22-in Faux Fur Cat in Brown | BEL AIR MOCHA

