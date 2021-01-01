Beitnes Height Adjustable Drafting Table and Chair Set

The drawing table is made of high-quality MDF tabletop and powder-coated iron legs and nonwovens drawers. Adjustable height and angle make different work positions possible, the top table adjusts. This drawing table has multifunctional use. The main workstation can be adjusted up according to your comfort need. When you don’t need to use it, you can put the top of the desktop down, as a desk to use directly. Two spacious drawers serve as storage space for pens and other drawing tools.