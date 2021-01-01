Beirut Lebanon Old Map by Red Atlas Designs - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art

Artist: Red Atlas DesignsSubject: MapStyle: AntiqueThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a map of Beirut Lebanon.Prominent Colors: Tan, BrownRed Atlas Designs owner David Bowman knew every flag of the world by sight at the age of three. Soon after he could name every capital city of every state and country as well. Not many kids at that age get their kicks by studying road atlases, but this love for all things geography paid off a few years later as he advanced to the state finals of the Michigan Geography Bee. His affinity for photography, illustration and graphic design informs this growing collection of flags, maps and other art celebrating the familiar and beloved symbols and shapes of our country and world. Today, David can still be found perusing the red 1973 Hammond World Atlas his father gave him all those years ago in his spare time.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Williston Forge offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, Wood Canvas or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, Williston Forge makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Williston Forge is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Williston Forge is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.Features:This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece. Comprising the work of some of the worlds finest contemporary artists and photographers, our line of modern publications offers a curated selection of high quality, original images that can greatly enhance your product line or projects. For the retailer, our combination of contemporary fine art imagery mixed with our extensive selection of fun novelty images and top-selling posters, makes for an irresistible product mix. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high-quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.Product Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Tan/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Red Atlas DesignsOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Subject: MapAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures