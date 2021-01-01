Cute Paraprofessional - Leopard Print Being A Paraprofessional is Heart Work Leopard Print Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Being A Paraprofessional Is Heart Work Leopard Print Gift is the best heart work novelty with a leopard plaid design. This also makes the best Christmas or Birthday idea for any Paraprofessionals. Awesome at work to show how much you love your job. This leopard or cheetah print design makes the perfect present for your family and friends who loves printed arts and loves to show off their love and support for safari animals. Great for any zookeeper, zoologist, or animal rescuer. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only