Noble House Beihoffer Light Blue Fabric with Ottoman Club Chair

Having a small living space doesn't mean you can't furnish your home in luxury. With our compact armchair and ottoman set, you will be able to bring home a contemporary piece that enhances any decor with its extravagant design. This features gorgeous button tufted diamond stitching and dazzling studded accents, giving a refined atmosphere to your home. Complete with a tray top ottoman, this set also brings incredible convenience for you to enjoy, making this the perfect addition to any interior space. Color: Light Blue.