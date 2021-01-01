Behrendt 120 MIRROED ARMOIRE - BLACK+LIGHT GREY

The Behrendt 120 mirrored armoire has it all. Standing at 71" high with great outstanding features is practical and full of storage space you need for your bedroom.Its size (71"H x19" D x 47.2" W) is perfect to fit most rooms, providing a lot of closet space without taking much of your room.Two spacious, very wide drawers (30.5" W x 5.1"H) are perfect for your undergarments or small accessories.On the left side, on top of the drawers, a two-door cabinet with an interior hanging rod will give you plentiful space for hanging your clothes.A tall one-door cabinet conceals four shelves on the right side, great for shirts, bags, lotions, or perfumes. Finally, with a 61" High mirror install in the cabinet door, you can get a closer look when you are trying on your clothes, and it will get you that effect of a more spacious room.All metal hardware for smooth running and quality of your drawers, and beautiful, modern door pulls are a great touch to this product.Made of particleboard