From everly quinn
Behn 66" Velvet Tuxedo Arm Loveseat
The ideal solution to reflect your regal tastes. The classic design ensures that the pieces offer timeless appeal. The velvet upholstery brings out the glamorous side of each piece, and the metal gold legs offer a contrast to the soft velvet. Exquisite details, such as button tufted armrests and back elevate the design. The included accent pillows further add to the comfort level of each piece. Complete your living room with these regal seating options.