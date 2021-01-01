From beginning of autumn, beer & pretzel designs co.
Beginning of Autumn, Beer & Pretzel Designs Co. October Party Don't Stare at My Pretzels Enthusiast Motive Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This design is for every Beginning of Autumn, Beer, Pretzel lover & fan. Perfect to keep you smiling on a rainy day. Ideal for the modern festival visitor, this apparel is sure to turn heads in the beer tent & illustrates you're proud of your bust. Unique gift for men, women & kids, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, grandmas, grandpas who love Munich, Bavaria, German and Beginning of Autumn, Beer, Pretzel. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only