Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Steel Base by Gubi - Color: Grey - Finish: Chrome - (2601100#3462 | 26002B-01B)

Sink into the luxurious Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Wire Base from Gubi. The essential modern style of this chair takes its inspiration from nature, evoking the rounded features of the insect from which it takes its name. Featuring several lush and delightful upholstery options, the Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Wire Base is brimming with character, making for a perfect addition to the modern dining room. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Grey.