GUBI Beetle Upholstered Counter Chair Conic Base - Color: Green

Spend more time with family and friends relaxing around your countertop with the Beetle Upholstered Counter Chair. Designed with a flexible yet robust shell, this countertop chair is incredibly comfortable and always keeps its shape. Equipped with sleek and elegant conical metal legs, this beautiful chair possesses a light and airy beetle aesthetic. Cozy up to your kitchen island or countertop and enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation in this upholstered counter chair. Color: Green.