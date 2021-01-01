Beetle Dining Stool by Gubi - Color: Black (2601-01KD | 26003B-05)

A wonderful solution for both residential and commercial applications, the Beetle Dining Stool offers a subtle modern style which is at once formal and casual. The durable polypropylene shell takes its inspiration from the common garden beetle with its rounded features, while the airy wireframe base provides a pleasant contrast. Offered in both counter and bar heights, the Beetle Dining Stool is a stylish and versatile option that won't disappoint. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Black.