Beetle Dining Chair Wood Base by Gubi - Color: Pink (2601-06KD | 28002B-02)

Simple, modern design as only the Danes can achieve it, the Beetle Dining Chair Wood Base pays homage to nature. The shape of this chair's seat and back were inspired by the common garden beetle with its rounded shell and spindly legs. Made from a sturdy polypropylene shell, with solid wood legs that come in several finishes, the Beetle Dining Chair Wood Base, is sturdy, easy to clean and provides essential style to the modern dining room. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Pink.