Beer Makes Me Hoppy Wall Mount Bottle Opener

A perfect addition to any bar or man cave, this wall-mounted bottle opener will make prying the cap off your favorite craft beer or ale quick and easy. No more searching through drawers for the opener. Made from natural cedar wood and featuring a metal opener in a classic, this bottle opener fits well into almost any home decor. A fun laser etched "Beer Makes Me Hoppy" message makes this a personal and dude tasty gift. Personalize this item with up to 20 characters of text.