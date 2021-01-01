Beelink Mini PC 4 Cores 8th Intel Core i5 8279U (up to 4.1GHZ) 16GB DDR4 RAM 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD Mini Desktop Computer Windows 10 Pro Support 4K.

Mini PC with Quick Running Speed: Beelink Mini PC equipped with 8th generation Intel Coffee Lake core i5 8279U Processor (4 Cores 8 Threads, Turbo 4.1GHz, 6MB Cache),combined with a dual heat pipe quiet large fan, it possesses good heat dissipation effect and you can hard to hear any noise and enjoy a comfortable and quiet experience whether you are office, learning or gaming. Larger and Expandable Storage 16GB+512GB: The Mini Desktop Computer of Windows 10 Pro 64-bit with 16GB DDR4 RAM, two SODIMM channels can be upgraded to 32GB(no included).Also It includes a 512GB M.2 SATA SSD and has a built-in FPC cable that can be upgraded to 2TB (no included).They can make your computer to install easier and run more stable to get a better experience. Rich Ports and Fast Internet: This Mini computer equipped with WiFi 6,3 times faster than WiFi 5 and transmission speed can be up to 2400Mbps. It also supports Bluetooth5.0.Beelink mini PC has rich ports, 2x HDMI(4k@30hz), 4xUSB3.0, 1x RJ45 Port(100