Beekeeper Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

Bring cute and quirky holiday cheer to your festive home decor with this Beekeeper Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This tree ornament showcases a brightly decorated beekeeper figure complete with mesh cap, and holding honey to instantly spruce up your holiday decorations and make a wonderful addition to your seasonal decor. Plus, built-in top loops make for easy hanging on your tree whether the branches are real or artificial. Simply hang this tree ornament along with other colorful lights and a sparkling topper to make your tree a stunning centerpiece in your home's holiday decor. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.