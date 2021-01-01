Milos Kitchen Beef Sausage Slices With Rice, 10 oz. (SMU52775)

Help meet your dog's nutritional needs with these dog treats. Made of 100 percent real beef, these Milos Kitchen beef sausage slices with rice dog treats are high in proteins, promising a healthy snack..Delicious sausage snacks that are cooked to perfection for an authentic beef taste.Wholesome and delicious.Bag dimensions: 9.37"H x 8"W x 3"D; weight: 10 oz..Home-style dog treats with 100% real beef as the #1 ingredient.High protein, no artificial flavors.Ingredients: beef, soy grits, sugar, propylene glycol, brewers rice, soy protein isolate, salt, monoglyceride, garlic powder, natural smoke flavor, potassium sorbate (preservative), celery powder, citric acid (preservative), onion extract, and BHA (preservative).This is a meaty, home-style recipe with real beef for big flavor in every bite.Give your furry friend a delicious snack with these Milos Kitchen beef sausage slices with rice dog treats.