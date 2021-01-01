Old Trapper Beef Jerky, Old Fashioned, 10oz

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky is a tasty snack packed with protein. It's naturally smoked for a savory flavor and tender texture. A touch of brown sugar adds some extra sweetness. This jerky is chewy and pleasing to eat without being too tough to chew. It's also free of trans fat and saturated fat. Low in cholesterol, this smoked beef jerky is safe for most healthy diets. It can be a good snack during the day or a high-protein choice to bring on a hiking, camping or an adventure trip. This food without trans fat is available in a 10-oz bag that is resealable. Eat some and save the rest for later while keeping it fresh. With 11g of protein, it can quickly boost energy and keep you nourished while on the go. Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky also contains only 70 calories per serving.