Sesame Teriyaki Beef Jerky by Think Jerky — Delicious Chef Crafted Jerky — Grass-Fed Beef Free of Gluten, Antibiotics and Nitrates — Healthy Protein Snack Low in Calories and Fat — 2.2 Ounce (8 Pack)

MOUTHWATERING SESAME TERIYAKI BEEF JERKY IN A GOURMET SNACK — Indulge in this healthy and flavorful all-natural beef goodness that is crafted with sesame, teriyaki and spices, and is 100% grass-fed pasture-raised beef so you can enjoy it without guilt. HEALTHY LOW-FAT, LOW-CALORIE, LOW-SALT AND LOW-CARB JERKY PERFECT FOR YOUR ACTIVE LIFESTYLE — Each serving of beef jerky contains only 70 calories and 1g of fat! We give you only the finest cuts of grass-fed beef that are hormone-free, antibiotic-free, gluten-free, nitrate-free, preservative-free and non-GMO. GREAT TASTING, HIGH PROTEIN AND ALL-NATURAL PALEO SNACK — Stop settling for boring protein bars and shakes! With 12g of protein, this jerky snack will satisfy your taste buds and supercharge you after workouts while minimizing your sugar and salt intake. DELICIOUS CHEF-CRAFTED JERKY — This jerky is a culinary masterpiece crafted by Food Network host, Michelin-Star winner and James Beard Award winner Chef Gale Gand. You’ll enjoy a combination of sesame and spices that provide a distinct East Asian flavor. Every bite has been slow-cooked and seasoned to perfection. AWARD-WINNING JERKY SNACK MADE IN THE USA — Treat yourself to our highly acclaimed healthy jerky snacks that have been named “Healthiest Jerky” by SELF Magazine, “Jerky for Foodies” by Men’s Health and “Best Jerky” by Eat This, Not That! All our products are produced from only the finest ingredients and made in the USA.