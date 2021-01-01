From blue ridge naturals
Blue Ridge Naturals Beef Broth Infused Sweet Tater Fries Dehydrated Dog Treats, 4-oz bag
Blue Ridge Naturals Beef Broth Infused Sweet Tater Fries Dog Treats are soft, flavorful treats that are easy on the gums and provide a safe alternative to rawhide. This fun snack has a fry shape but is filled with antioxidants, beta carotene, vitamins and nutrients from naturally delicious sweet potatoes. It’s infused with real beef broth to satisfy your pup’s cravings and has a chewy texture that will satisfy his natural chewing instincts.