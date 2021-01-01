The epitome of stylish simplicity, the Beecham vanity from Origin 21 is a must-have for your bathroom renovation. It features an engineered stone countertop with a ceramic undermount sink set on top of a sturdy solid wood cabinet, complete with two U-shaped drawers and a full-width open shelf along its base. This beautiful design comes in either white or almond toffee finish and includes two sets of premium hardware, one in black finish and the other in brushed nickel. It is available in widths of 36-in, 48-in, 60-in and 72-in. Origin 21 Beecham 36-in Almond Toffee Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top in Brown | BEECHAM-36AT