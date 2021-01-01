Bee Hive Home 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag

Mini garden flag with metal garden banner pole stand - complete set with fancy wall bracket and 12" x 16" powder-coated metal flag holder. Uniquely design for hanging indoor or outdoor use. A committed to offering you exceptional values. You will enjoy displaying the garden flag set for longer periods. For more than a decade, we’ve been dedicated to manufacturing flags with no comparison in quality and beautiful designs. Flags are made with the pro guard material that is soft to the touch and designs can be read correctly on the flag. A feature that customers will love. Using eco-friendly inks that won’t leave a footprint in the environment. Artist: Melinda Hipsher.