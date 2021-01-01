From ashley furniture
Bedtite 100% Cotton California King Sheet Set, Mauve
Sleep comfortably and rest easy with this sheet set crafted from the finest natural fibers. These 300 thread count all cotton sheets provide luxurious, breathable comfort beyond compare. Extra-long staple cotton fibers create a silky smooth and extremely durable sheet that gets better even after they are washed. The patented Bed Tite® construction ensures a secure fit preventing bunching and shifting on any mattress seven inches to twenty inches.