From dada bedding collection
DaDa Bedding Collection Bedspread-Set, Cal King, Multi
Features lovely brightly toned pink & brown flowers with purple vines on a white background. Lovely addition to any sleeping space. Ideal for warmer climates - Perfect for the spring, summer & autumn seasons! Includes - One Cal King quilt: 102" W x 106" L & 2PC Standard Size Pillow-Case: 20" x 26" - Matching Accent Square Cushion Covers are sold separately! Fabric – 100% Microfiber Filling – 50% Cotton & 50% Polyester Washing Care Instructions - Machine Wash Cold, Do Not Bleach, Tumble Dry in Low Cycle & Remove Promptly.