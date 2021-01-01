Bedside Radio Alarm Clock with USB Charger, Bluetooth Speaker, QI Wireless Charging, Dual Alarm & Dimmable LED Display (Pink)

?? WAKE UP HAPPY: Dual alarm function allows you to set two different wake-up times to ensure you are never late for work. You can even wake up to your favorite FM station at a different time than your partner. With 5-level light dimmer you can find the perfect brightness of the LED display no matter the setting and avoid bright lights during the night. Upgraded Version - LED display now even dimmer ROOM FILLING SOUND: Use the Dawn as a Bluetooth Speaker to stream your favorite music wirelessly from Spotify, Apple Music or Pandora straight from your Smartphone or Tablet. Alternatively, simply tune in to an FM Radio Station you love in no time with up to 10 FM presets. Enjoy enhanced sound performance thanks to 6W Stereo Speakers and a Passive Subwoofer for richer bass STYLE AND FUNCTION: The Dawn Bedside Alarm Clock combines premium materials with its soft touch top face and fabric wrap surround to look amazing in any setting whether in the bedroom or on a kitchen counter. T