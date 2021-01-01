Bedroom Double Room Home Office Computer Desk

Home Office Desk Computer Table Steel Wood Study Desk Placed KeyboardFeature:Purpose: Our well-built desk has both functionality and impeccable style. It not only provides a spacious office area, but also has two drawers and a cabinet. This desk provides a stylish design that perfectly adds chic. Can transform any room into the most exquisite room.Contemporary design: Our desks have clean storage space and open frames, with a modern look, feel and design. This desk has an elegant and practical structure that can provide your room with an instant upgrade of fashion and storage space.Artificial wood: This table is made of artificial wood and has the beautiful wooden appearance of real wood. Moisture-proof, this material can have a smooth and delicate surface effect.Storage space: Our desk provides a cabinet and two drawers, which can easily organize various items. The cabinet doors and side drawers are equipped with smooth black handles for easy maintenance.Iron frame: The sturdy iron frame structure ensures that the desk can withstand long-term use. These also match the black handles of the cabinet, giving the part a smooth, delicate appearance.Assembly required: This desk needs some assembly. Includes all instructions and tools needed for assembly.Description:Product color: Grey.Product weight: 17kg.Material: MDF+ iron.Product size:110x40x75cmPacking size:115x50 x15cmPackage Included:1 Home Office Desk