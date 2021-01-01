Bedroom Bench Assembly powered by Handy

Simply add any service to your order and check out as usual. Once you’ve purchased your service, Handy will reach out to confirm your booking, which you can reschedule to any time that is convenient for you. Every booking is performed by top-rated local professionals, so you can rest easy knowing your service will be completed by the best in the business. About Handy Handy is the leading platform connecting individuals with local, top-rated service providers and is the easiest way to book home services. Since 2012, we've facilitated over six million bookings (and counting!) nationwide. Use Handy for all your household installation, home improvement and cleaning needs. About the Handy Happiness Guarantee All services are backed by the Handy Happiness Guarantee. Your happiness is our goal. If you're not happy, we'll work to make it right. Read more about our Handy Happiness Guarantee at www.handy.com/handy-guarantee. *Moving the item to a different room/area and haul away of packaging materials or unwanted items are not included.