Bedrock Bouquet Reversible Duvet Cover and Insert Set

The Art of Marbling Bedrock / Bouquet Reversible duvet cover set features Grand Canyon inspired motifs with an iconic scallop design on the reverse side. The overall design creates an organically timeless work of art for your home. Set includes a reversible duvet cover with zipper closure, a down alternative comforter securely buttoned inside the duvet cover, and two reversible bed shams (twin has one sham). All made with super soft brushed 100% polyester for extreme comfort and easy care, machine washable. Mix and match with The Art of Marbling sheet sets, euro pillows and curtain panels to take full advantage of The Art of Marbling's complete experience. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Size: Twin Duvet Cover & Insert + 1 Sham