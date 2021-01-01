Bedolla Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter

Mount-It! Standing Desk Converter with Dual Monitor MountThis sit-stand desk converter sits on top of your existing desk and allows you to work comfortably from either a sitting or standing position. Gas spring lift mechanism makes height adjustment almost effortless. The desktop platform and keyboard tray are large enough to support laptops, keyboard, and mouse side by side. Start experiencing the benefits of standing with this desk converter. It's an easy, quick, and affordable way to transform your desk setup into a more active workspace.Fits Screen Sizes up to 27"VESA Compatible: 75x75mm, 100x100mmDesktop Dimensions: 36.25" x 22"Keyboard Tray Dimensions: 24.5" x 10"Height: 6.25" - 16.5"Weight Capacity: 33 lbs