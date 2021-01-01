Bediffer Professional Power Socket RV ABS + Metal Black

Easy to install, no cutting or splicing required, bringing you convenience. Equipped with a spring-loaded dust cover that keeps the connection points dry and protected when not in use, ensuring strong, consistent power for miles to come. This trailer power socket is particularly designed to fit for most 7-Pin RV and trailer. For long-lasting use and a reliable connection, the housing of the 7-pin vehicle wiring socket is made from durable black plastic that will never rust or corrode. This trailer wiring harness plugs into a USCAR connection on your vehicle and equips it with a standard RV blade 7-pin trailer wiring connector for plugging in and towing a trailer.