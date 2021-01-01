Minuteman International Bedford Fireplace Tool Set, Chrome and Black

Contemporary style- the simple, straight cylinder shaped handles are clean and modern, with four essential tools and a simple round base. Solid materials- the cast iron yoke and base hold tools securely without tipping, and the zinc die-cast handles and tool rods are made of solid materials, for adequate balance and heft. Fireplace brush is made of natural sorghum straws Four tools and stand- features a fireplace poker, shovel, brush and t1-style tong, with three-point capture for secure and safe fire-tending. Three finish options- Bedford tool set is available in all black, or with polished brass or Polished Chrome handles, to Complement a stylish modern fireplace and home Décor. The handles are electroplated for long-lasting finish with a Black powder coating that is superior to paint. Fully assembled- no assembly required, Bedford tool sets are shipped ready to use.